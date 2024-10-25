Bleakley Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 16,648 Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 16,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 272 Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the second quarter worth approximately $3,480,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Definitive Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $120,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,535,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,600,000 after purchasing an additional 67,068 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Definitive Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $550,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 103,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. 98.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on DH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Definitive Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays dropped their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Definitive Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.81.

NASDAQ DH opened at $4.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $498.87 million, a P/E ratio of -2.42, a PEG ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.33. Definitive Healthcare Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $3.19 and a fifty-two week high of $10.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Definitive Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 156.65%. The firm had revenue of $63.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Definitive Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Definitive Healthcare Corp. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States and internationally. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

