Bleakley Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 4,896 Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Get Doximity alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. nVerses Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Doximity by 67.5% in the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Doximity in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Doximity by 13.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of Doximity in the third quarter valued at about $441,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Doximity by 40.1% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Doximity

In related news, CFO Anna Bryson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,836,945. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Doximity news, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $70,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,070.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Anna Bryson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,836,945. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,451 shares of company stock worth $1,201,018. 39.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on DOCS shares. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of Doximity in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Baird R W raised Doximity to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Doximity from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Doximity from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays raised Doximity from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Doximity presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.83.

Check Out Our Latest Report on DOCS

Doximity Stock Performance

Shares of DOCS opened at $41.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.60. Doximity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.89 and a 52-week high of $44.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 57.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.29.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. Doximity had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 32.53%. The business had revenue of $126.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.88 million. Equities research analysts predict that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Doximity Profile

(Free Report)

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.