Bleakley Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD – Free Report) by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,297 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,288 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Waldencast were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waldencast by 416.2% during the third quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 77,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 62,148 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Waldencast in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Waldencast in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waldencast during the 2nd quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Catalina Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waldencast during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on WALD shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Waldencast from $6.50 to $7.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Waldencast in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th.

Waldencast Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WALD opened at $3.38 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.95. Waldencast plc has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $12.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Waldencast Company Profile

Waldencast plc operates in the beauty and wellness business. The company engages in developing, acquiring, accelerating, and scaling various brands. It provides cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians.

Featured Stories

