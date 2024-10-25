Bleakley Financial Group LLC Purchases 6,766 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 48.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,795 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,766 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 8.2% during the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 66,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 5,081 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the first quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 1,216.7% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,009,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780,986 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 31.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 314,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 74,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sendero Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 84.5% during the third quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 367,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 168,221 shares during the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WBD. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Friday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.66.

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $7.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.85. The company has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 1.48. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.64 and a 12-month high of $12.70.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($4.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($3.89). The company had revenue of $9.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 29.47% and a negative return on equity of 27.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.47 EPS for the current year.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

