Bleakley Financial Group LLC Purchases New Position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 4,281 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Fluor by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 77,587 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Fluor by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 23,097 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Fluor by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,313 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Fluor by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 899 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Fluor by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,780 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,739,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fluor

In other Fluor news, CAO John C. Regan sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total transaction of $628,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 55,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,703,669.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Joseph L. Brennan sold 15,335 shares of Fluor stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.57, for a total transaction of $729,485.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,751,163.38. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John C. Regan sold 13,000 shares of Fluor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total value of $628,030.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 55,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,703,669.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,261 shares of company stock valued at $2,156,604 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fluor Price Performance

NYSE:FLR opened at $52.37 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.38. Fluor Co. has a 1-year low of $32.31 and a 1-year high of $55.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.17. Fluor had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Fluor Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FLR has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Fluor from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Fluor from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. KeyCorp raised shares of Fluor from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fluor from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Fluor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fluor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.29.

About Fluor

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

