Bleakley Financial Group LLC Raises Position in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,580 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,199 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in Nokia Oyj by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 83,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Nokia Oyj by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 3,184 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nokia Oyj by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 115,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 3,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Nokia Oyj by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,427 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NOK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj from $4.36 to $4.35 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Danske upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.56.

Shares of NYSE NOK opened at $4.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.94, a P/E/G ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Nokia Oyj has a 1 year low of $2.94 and a 1 year high of $4.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.33 and its 200 day moving average is $3.96.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

