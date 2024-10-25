Bleakley Financial Group LLC Raises Stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN – Free Report) by 26.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,312 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,751 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Terns Pharmaceuticals were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 40.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,003,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,131,000 after purchasing an additional 578,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 176,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 64,018 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 127.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 632,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,152,000 after purchasing an additional 355,224 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,690,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,321,000 after purchasing an additional 469,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,199,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,425,000 after acquiring an additional 11,535 shares in the last quarter. 98.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TERN shares. JMP Securities raised their price target on Terns Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.90.

In related news, Director Jill M. Quigley sold 6,143 shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total value of $47,178.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,857 shares in the company, valued at $183,221.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Mark J. Vignola sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,940 shares in the company, valued at $1,011,340. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jill M. Quigley sold 6,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total value of $47,178.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,857 shares in the company, valued at $183,221.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,378 shares of company stock worth $329,528 in the last three months. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:TERN opened at $6.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $474.80 million, a PE ratio of -5.11 and a beta of -0.36. Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.26 and a 52 week high of $11.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.25.

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule product candidates for the treatment of oncology, metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), and obesity. The company develops TERN-701, an allosteric BCR-ABL tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) that is in phase 1 clinical trial for chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), a form of cancer that starts in bone marrow.

