Bleakley Financial Group LLC Takes $124,000 Position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 11,457 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 295.3% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 4,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 67.8% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 567.5% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the period. 2.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Stock Performance

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock opened at $9.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.30. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 52-week low of $7.76 and a 52-week high of $12.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.47.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Increases Dividend

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 27.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.3244 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%. This is a positive change from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BBVA

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

(Free Report)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.