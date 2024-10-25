Bleakley Financial Group LLC Takes $41,000 Position in Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Navitas Semiconductor by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 5,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NVTS. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $4.60 to $3.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

NASDAQ:NVTS opened at $2.50 on Friday. Navitas Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $2.14 and a one year high of $8.44. The company has a market cap of $457.75 million, a P/E ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 2.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.54.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $20.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.01 million. Navitas Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 22.29% and a negative net margin of 55.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Navitas Semiconductor Co. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David Moxam sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total value of $103,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 867,848 shares in the company, valued at $2,716,364.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Eugene Sheridan sold 193,662 shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total value of $586,795.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,149,631 shares in the company, valued at $6,513,381.93. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David Moxam sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total transaction of $103,290.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 867,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,716,364.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 829,852 shares of company stock valued at $2,528,252. 31.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company’s products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

