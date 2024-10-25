Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) PT Lowered to $19.00 at Bank of America

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Bank of America from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com lowered Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BLMN

Bloomin’ Brands Price Performance

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock opened at $16.01 on Tuesday. Bloomin’ Brands has a one year low of $15.14 and a one year high of $30.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.73 and its 200 day moving average is $19.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 61.90%. Bloomin’ Brands’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bloomin’ Brands

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,042,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 219.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 165,705 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 113,798 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,492,119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,923,000 after purchasing an additional 569,855 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $563,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $711,000.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.