Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) PT Lowered to $20.00

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BLMN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.80.

Bloomin’ Brands Price Performance

Shares of BLMN opened at $16.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. Bloomin’ Brands has a 1 year low of $15.14 and a 1 year high of $30.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.70.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.07). Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 61.90%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Bloomin’ Brands

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Xcel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 248,078 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,101,000 after buying an additional 40,225 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $351,000. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 70,666 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 15,756 shares during the last quarter.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

