Blue Trust Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 112.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSN. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $7,465,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $836,000. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $533,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $317,000. Institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

TSN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Stephens started coverage on Tyson Foods in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $57.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Tyson Foods from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.22.

TSN stock opened at $59.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.70. The stock has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -983.83, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.08 and a twelve month high of $66.88.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $13.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.21 billion. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3,266.67%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

