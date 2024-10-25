Blue Trust Inc. Buys 1,034 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 147.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,734 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,596,370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,265,218,000 after acquiring an additional 5,526,230 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 26.2% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,280,632 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $944,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,199 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 238.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 719,354 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $108,212,000 after purchasing an additional 506,754 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 43.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,155,426 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $174,955,000 after purchasing an additional 347,315 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 141.3% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 468,294 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $70,445,000 after buying an additional 274,206 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $146.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $148.07 and a 200-day moving average of $148.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.33. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $115.00 and a 12 month high of $159.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TEL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.82.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TEL

Insider Transactions at TE Connectivity

In related news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 59,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total value of $9,235,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,889,893.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 59,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total value of $9,235,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,073 shares in the company, valued at $5,889,893.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 2,913 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.59, for a total transaction of $450,320.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,504 shares in the company, valued at $3,942,663.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TE Connectivity Profile

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.