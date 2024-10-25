Blue Trust Inc. Buys 1,979 Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) by 27.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,844,853 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $344,649,000 after purchasing an additional 876,673 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the first quarter valued at approximately $405,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 41,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $382,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 148.7% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SPR. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.54.

SPR opened at $31.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.85. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.98 and a 52 week high of $37.08.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported ($2.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($1.75). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.46) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -4.67 EPS for the current year.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.

