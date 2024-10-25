Blue Trust Inc. Buys 2,625 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 120.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,796 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 15,790.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,596,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,232,000 after purchasing an additional 7,549,083 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 12.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,826,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,260,165,000 after buying an additional 7,320,289 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 141.6% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,991,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,885,000 after buying an additional 1,753,077 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 73.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,830,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,960,000 after buying an additional 1,199,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,309,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,847,000 after acquiring an additional 957,270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $56.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $50.72 and a 12-month high of $77.35.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.19). Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $22.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 45,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $2,773,731.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,177,810. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 170,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total transaction of $10,298,438.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,047,857.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 45,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $2,773,731.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,177,810. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 219,348 shares of company stock valued at $13,296,833 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.62.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

