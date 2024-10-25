Blue Trust Inc. Increases Position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN)

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) by 895.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,299 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Silgan were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Silgan by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Silgan by 2.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 304,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,808,000 after acquiring an additional 7,615 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Silgan by 0.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 101,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,936,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Silgan by 123.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 36,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 20,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Silgan by 118.0% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 201,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,755,000 after purchasing an additional 108,942 shares in the last quarter. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SLGN shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Silgan from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Silgan from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Silgan from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Silgan in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Silgan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SLGN opened at $50.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.98. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.11 and a 1 year high of $52.84.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. Silgan had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 5.24%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Silgan Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Silgan’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Silgan news, VP Stacey J. Mcgrath sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total value of $78,464.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $563,714.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Silgan Profile

(Free Report)

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, beauty products, and hard surface cleaning products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

Featured Articles

