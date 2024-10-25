Blue Trust Inc. Increases Stock Position in Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL)

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Free Report) by 257.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,186 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 8,060 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Global Ship Lease were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease in the second quarter worth $88,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease in the second quarter worth $107,000. nVerses Capital LLC grew its position in Global Ship Lease by 355.6% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Global Ship Lease during the second quarter valued at $210,000. 50.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GSL stock opened at $24.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.70. Global Ship Lease, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.80 and a 12 month high of $30.32. The company has a market cap of $845.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Global Ship Lease ( NYSE:GSL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $175.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.07 million. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 46.90% and a return on equity of 28.92%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Global Ship Lease, Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Global Ship Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.95%.

GSL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Global Ship Lease in a report on Monday, August 5th. Clarkson Capital raised shares of Global Ship Lease from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Global Ship Lease from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th.

Global Ship Lease, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in owning and chartering of containerships under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies worldwide. As of March 11, 2024, it owned 68 mid-sized and smaller containerships, ranging from 2,207 to 11,040 twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU), with an aggregate capacity of 375,406 TEU.

