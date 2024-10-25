Blue Trust Inc. Purchases 1,256 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 142.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 11.6% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,562,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,931,000 after buying an additional 475,849 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,899,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $349,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,694 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 2,245,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,232,000 after purchasing an additional 972,101 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,126,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,553,000 after purchasing an additional 6,562 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 7,892.6% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,538,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,237 shares in the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Iron Mountain news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 2,866 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $300,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,575,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Iron Mountain news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 2,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $300,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,575,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward Baker-Greene sold 2,262 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total value of $248,254.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,049 shares in the company, valued at $993,127.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,503 shares of company stock worth $3,511,505 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Iron Mountain from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Iron Mountain from $82.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Iron Mountain from $91.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.50.

Iron Mountain Trading Up 0.3 %

IRM opened at $125.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.93 billion, a PE ratio of 190.86, a P/E/G ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $57.36 and a fifty-two week high of $127.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.73 and its 200 day moving average is $97.98.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.59). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 595.44%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.715 dividend. This is a positive change from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 433.33%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

