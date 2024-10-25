Blue Trust Inc. Purchases 329 Shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Veralto were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Veralto alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veralto in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Veralto in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Veralto during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in Veralto by 11,100.0% during the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veralto in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 753 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total value of $80,360.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,249.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total value of $80,360.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,249.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 13,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.98, for a total transaction of $1,477,128.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,514,381.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,039 shares of company stock worth $4,310,335. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VLTO. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Veralto from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Veralto in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Veralto from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Veralto from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Veralto from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on VLTO

Veralto Stock Performance

NYSE:VLTO opened at $105.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16. Veralto Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.51 and a fifty-two week high of $115.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.60.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. Veralto had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 58.82%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Veralto’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Veralto Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Veralto’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.29%.

About Veralto

(Free Report)

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veralto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veralto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.