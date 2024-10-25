Blue Trust Inc. Purchases 333 Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Insperity were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NSP. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insperity in the second quarter worth $64,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its position in Insperity by 164.3% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 859 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Insperity by 264.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in Insperity by 205.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Insperity during the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Insperity

In other Insperity news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 16,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total value of $1,487,024.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,129 shares in the company, valued at $46,956,967.67. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Insperity Stock Performance

Shares of NSP opened at $84.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.01 and a 200-day moving average of $95.25. Insperity, Inc. has a one year low of $83.77 and a one year high of $119.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 138.16% and a net margin of 2.46%. Insperity’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Insperity, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insperity Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NSP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair downgraded Insperity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Insperity in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.50.

Insperity Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

