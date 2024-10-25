Blue Trust Inc. Purchases 38,405 Shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG)

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Free Report) by 152.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,663 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,405 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Riversedge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. ERn Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. 3.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Mizuho Financial Group Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of MFG stock opened at $4.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.39. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.14 and a 1 year high of $4.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.09.
Mizuho Financial Group Profile
Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.
