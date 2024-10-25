Blue Trust Inc. Trims Stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Blue Trust Inc. cut its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 39.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,584 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 132.8% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the second quarter valued at $43,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 27.0% in the second quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 target price (down from $130.00) on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup cut Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.22.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of ARE opened at $116.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $119.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.79. The stock has a market cap of $20.35 billion, a PE ratio of 108.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.16. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.73 and a 12 month high of $135.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($1.42). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 0.68% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $791.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $766.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 485.98%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.