bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on BLUE. Bank of America lowered their price target on bluebird bio from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on bluebird bio from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded bluebird bio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.63.

bluebird bio Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BLUE opened at $0.50 on Friday. bluebird bio has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $5.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.85.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, September 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 207.25% and a negative net margin of 567.29%. The business had revenue of $18.57 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that bluebird bio will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in bluebird bio in the second quarter worth $25,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 48.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of bluebird bio during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 152.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 122,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 74,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 113.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 54,714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 29,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include ZYNTEGLO (betibeglogene autotemcel) for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and SKYSONA (elivaldogene autotemcel) to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

