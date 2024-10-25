BMO Capital Markets Increases Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Price Target to C$17.00

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Free Report) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Get Secure Energy Services alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$13.50 to C$14.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. National Bankshares upped their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight Capital set a C$20.00 price target on shares of Secure Energy Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Scotiabank set a C$16.00 price target on shares of Secure Energy Services and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.88.

Read Our Latest Report on SES

Secure Energy Services Stock Up 0.4 %

TSE SES opened at C$13.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$11.89. Secure Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of C$7.18 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.03.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C($0.02). Secure Energy Services had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 50.56%. The firm had revenue of C$337.00 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Secure Energy Services will post 0.7671625 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Secure Energy Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Secure Energy Services news, Senior Officer Rhonda Kimberly Rudnitski sold 45,761 shares of Secure Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.76, for a total value of C$538,121.90. In other news, Director Mark Bly purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$11.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$115,200.00. Also, Senior Officer Rhonda Kimberly Rudnitski sold 45,761 shares of Secure Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.76, for a total transaction of C$538,121.90. Insiders have sold a total of 73,016 shares of company stock worth $877,203 over the last quarter. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Secure Energy Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Secure Energy Services Inc engages in the waste management and energy infrastructure businesses primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments, Environmental Waste Management, Energy Infrastructure, and Oilfield Services. The Environmental Waste Management segment includes a network of waste processing facilities, produced water pipelines, industrial landfills, waste transfer, and metal recycling facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.