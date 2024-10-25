Bogart Wealth LLC Acquires 802 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ)

Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,154 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 823,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,426,000 after buying an additional 107,327 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 174.6% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 106,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 67,916 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 214,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,345,000 after purchasing an additional 64,655 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 173,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,317,000 after purchasing an additional 37,654 shares during the period. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 764,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,004,000 after purchasing an additional 32,097 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF stock opened at $25.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.89. iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF has a twelve month low of $24.34 and a twelve month high of $25.11.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (IBDQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2024 and Jan 1, 2026. IBDQ was launched on Mar 12, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBDQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.