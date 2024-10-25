Bogart Wealth LLC Buys 121 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 772.0% in the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

VT stock opened at $118.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $117.73 and its 200 day moving average is $113.65. The stock has a market cap of $38.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $88.74 and a 1-year high of $120.82.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

