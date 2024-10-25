Bogart Wealth LLC Buys 9,999 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,990 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,999 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $11,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Chevron by 3.0% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,111,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,676,957,000 after acquiring an additional 501,969 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Chevron by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,009,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,525,380,000 after purchasing an additional 495,879 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Chevron by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,570,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,122,772,000 after purchasing an additional 629,644 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 5.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,418,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,116,600,000 after purchasing an additional 743,042 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Chevron by 1.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,021,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,036,846,000 after buying an additional 126,889 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CVX. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Chevron from $205.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.07.

Chevron Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $150.46 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $146.44 and its 200 day moving average is $153.45. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $135.37 and a 52 week high of $167.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $275.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.09.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 13.70%. Chevron’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.55%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

