Bogart Wealth LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Bogart Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,886,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287,819 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 409.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 788,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,291,000 after purchasing an additional 633,996 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 249.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 804,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,543,000 after purchasing an additional 574,799 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,069,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,911,000 after purchasing an additional 337,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4,855.7% during the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 275,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,391,000 after buying an additional 270,315 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ VTIP opened at $48.81 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $47.00 and a 52 week high of $49.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.48.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.308 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

