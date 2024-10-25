Bogart Wealth LLC Decreases Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Bogart Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 98.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,543 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 81,998 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NKE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in NIKE by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,044,821 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $10,342,012,000 after purchasing an additional 501,792 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 5.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,049,294 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $832,785,000 after buying an additional 571,544 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 45.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,859,580 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $832,623,000 after buying an additional 2,775,510 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in NIKE by 0.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,025,616 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $454,151,000 after acquiring an additional 52,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Longview Partners Guernsey LTD purchased a new position in NIKE in the first quarter worth approximately $533,533,000. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NKE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on NIKE from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on NIKE from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on NIKE from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on NIKE from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.56.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NKE stock opened at $79.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.75 and a 12-month high of $123.39. The company has a market cap of $118.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The footwear maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.18. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 42.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $4,093,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,031,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,435,628. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

