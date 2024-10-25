Bogart Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 196 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LGT Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 311.1% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in Cintas by 1,340.0% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cintas by 226.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 49 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Cintas from $194.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $219.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Cintas in a research report on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $167.50 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Cintas from $166.75 to $199.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Baird R W lowered Cintas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.63.

Cintas Price Performance

Cintas stock opened at $209.13 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $123.65 and a 12-month high of $215.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.89.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 16.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

