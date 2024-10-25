Bogart Wealth LLC Grows Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $10,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 67.5% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,808,000 after acquiring an additional 6,445 shares in the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 1,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 48,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,774,000 after purchasing an additional 5,518 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 6,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

QQQ stock opened at $492.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $479.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $466.12. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $342.35 and a twelve month high of $503.52.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a $0.677 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.