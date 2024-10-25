Bogart Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC)

Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter worth $27,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GBTC opened at $54.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a 12 month low of $24.85 and a 12 month high of $65.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.74.

About Grayscale Bitcoin Trust

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

