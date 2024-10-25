Bogart Wealth LLC Lowers Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Bogart Wealth LLC reduced its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 4,140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABBV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. William Blair raised AbbVie to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.47.

Shares of ABBV opened at $189.68 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.85 and a fifty-two week high of $199.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $194.22 and its 200 day moving average is $178.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.95 billion, a PE ratio of 56.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.63.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 203.66%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 183.98%.

In related news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total transaction of $12,403,580.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 446,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,299,645.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

