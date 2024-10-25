Bogart Wealth LLC Sells 38 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Bogart Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 318.2% during the second quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 116.0% in the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TMO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $655.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Bernstein Bank upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $565.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $610.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $680.00 to $665.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $649.33.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $557.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $607.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $584.39. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.60 and a 1 year high of $627.88. The stock has a market cap of $212.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.58, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.63 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 14.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $617.21, for a total value of $6,172,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at $76,420,473.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 6,300 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $602.09, for a total value of $3,793,167.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at $74,548,375.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $617.21, for a total transaction of $6,172,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,420,473.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

