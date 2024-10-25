Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) PT Raised to $5,050.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by UBS Group from $4,350.00 to $5,050.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.39% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BKNG. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Booking in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $4,100.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Booking from $4,025.00 to $3,860.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark lowered their target price on Booking from $4,700.00 to $4,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on Booking from $4,285.00 to $4,580.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,183.75.

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $4,338.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4,029.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,838.71. The company has a market cap of $145.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.40. Booking has a fifty-two week low of $2,733.04 and a fifty-two week high of $4,395.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $39.22 by $2.68. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 200.87% and a net margin of 22.46%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $37.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Booking will post 177.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total transaction of $388,761.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,722,379.07. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Booking

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aspiriant LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 4.8% in the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 65 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 1.7% in the first quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 14.3% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 24 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 30.0% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 1.9% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

