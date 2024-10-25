Boston Research & Management Inc. Has $1.45 Million Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Boston Research & Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 900.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,700 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,530 shares during the period. Boston Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Range Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 5,567 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,030,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $4,826,280,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 28.1% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,728 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 9,621 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,693,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 1,953 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Westpark Capital upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $127.50 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.07.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $140.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 trillion, a PE ratio of 65.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $123.56 and a 200-day moving average of $113.50. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $39.23 and a 52-week high of $144.42.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 113.50% and a net margin of 55.04%. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.88%.

NVIDIA declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 28th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the computer hardware maker to purchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 155,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total transaction of $20,501,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,100,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,402,475.59. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 155,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total transaction of $20,501,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,100,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,402,475.59. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total value of $119,270,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,852,480 shares in the company, valued at $698,025,289.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,636,270 shares of company stock valued at $305,367,927. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

