Brighton Jones LLC Acquires 13,923 Shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 116.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,923 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $1,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ON. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Onsemi by 5,500.0% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Onsemi by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Onsemi in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Onsemi during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in Onsemi during the second quarter worth about $53,000. 97.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ON opened at $70.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.65. Onsemi has a 1 year low of $59.34 and a 1 year high of $86.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Onsemi had a net margin of 24.84% and a return on equity of 25.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Onsemi will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ON. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Onsemi from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Onsemi from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Onsemi from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Onsemi from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Onsemi from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.74.

Insider Transactions at Onsemi

In other Onsemi news, insider Simon Keeton sold 30,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.94, for a total value of $2,411,385.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 231,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,011,310.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Onsemi news, insider Simon Keeton sold 30,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.94, for a total value of $2,411,385.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 231,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,011,310.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total transaction of $106,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 840,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,515,896. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,939 shares of company stock worth $2,626,651. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Onsemi Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

