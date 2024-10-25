Brighton Jones LLC Acquires 1,567 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,587 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,100,643 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,373,936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,309,543 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,613,332,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2,818.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,749,560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,237,930,000 after acquiring an additional 12,312,648 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of General Electric by 5.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,405,731 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,336,257,000 after purchasing an additional 459,201 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 221.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,121,741 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,250,079,000 after purchasing an additional 4,907,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GE shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of General Electric from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $198.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America lifted their price target on General Electric from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on General Electric from $223.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.93.

General Electric stock opened at $179.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.15. General Electric has a 12 month low of $84.58 and a 12 month high of $194.80. The company has a market cap of $196.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.90, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. General Electric had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $9.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 36.72%.

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

