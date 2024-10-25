Brighton Jones LLC Cuts Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Brighton Jones LLC cut its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,202 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,294 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Intuit alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 68,404.7% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 484,328 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $300,768,000 after purchasing an additional 483,621 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 940.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 315,670 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $205,186,000 after purchasing an additional 285,328 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Intuit by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,057,696 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,937,502,000 after acquiring an additional 283,291 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Intuit in the second quarter valued at about $184,982,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Intuit by 17.3% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,616,811 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,062,578,000 after acquiring an additional 238,486 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuit Stock Performance

Intuit stock opened at $603.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $628.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $627.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.84 billion, a PE ratio of 55.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.24. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $473.56 and a 1-year high of $676.62.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 14.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a $1.04 dividend. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.38%.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 11,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.61, for a total value of $6,997,607.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,752,985.01. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 11,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.61, for a total value of $6,997,607.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,752,985.01. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $617.28, for a total transaction of $2,469,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,010.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,297 shares of company stock valued at $35,220,046 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on INTU. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $768.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $757.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $770.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Intuit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $750.00 to $685.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $735.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Intuit

Intuit Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.