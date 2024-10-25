Brighton Jones LLC Decreases Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Brighton Jones LLC trimmed its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 25.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,645 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 2,160.0% during the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $376.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $399.00 to $456.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $380.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $355.50.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $386.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $367.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $350.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $189.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.10. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.76 and a 1 year high of $403.60.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $5.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.91 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 59.88% and a net margin of 16.58%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.46%.

In related news, Director Gerald Johnson bought 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $338.59 per share, for a total transaction of $33,859.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at $962,272.78. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Caterpillar news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 3,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total transaction of $1,119,081.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,750,181.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gerald Johnson purchased 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $338.59 per share, with a total value of $33,859.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,272.78. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

