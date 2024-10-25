Brighton Jones LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 8.8% during the second quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 11,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VFH opened at $114.66 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.22. The stock has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.96. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $75.71 and a 1 year high of $116.43.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

