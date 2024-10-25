Brighton Jones LLC Purchases 200 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,418 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CI. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Cigna Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Cigna Group by 2,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in The Cigna Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in The Cigna Group by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 200 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on CI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $435.00 to $438.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $384.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $393.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.79.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

NYSE CI opened at $318.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $349.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $343.40. The Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $253.95 and a 1 year high of $370.83.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $6.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.42 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $60.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.30 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 28.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 45.98%.

Insider Activity at The Cigna Group

In related news, Director William J. Delaney III sold 2,691 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total value of $922,151.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,010,264.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

