Brighton Jones LLC Raises Position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 20,132 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 90,144 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 2.6% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,908 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Nordstrom by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nordstrom by 101.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on JWN. Bank of America increased their price target on Nordstrom from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of Nordstrom from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.23.

Nordstrom Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of JWN stock opened at $22.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 2.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.59. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.88 and a 1 year high of $24.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.25. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 21.26% and a negative net margin of 1.44%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordstrom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nordstrom news, COO Alexis Depree sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $464,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 169,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,928,479.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nordstrom Profile

(Free Report)

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.