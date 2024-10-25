Brighton Jones LLC Raises Position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 20,132 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 90,144 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 2.6% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,908 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Nordstrom by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nordstrom by 101.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages recently commented on JWN. Bank of America increased their price target on Nordstrom from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of Nordstrom from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.23.
Nordstrom Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of JWN stock opened at $22.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 2.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.59. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.88 and a 1 year high of $24.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.41.
Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.25. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 21.26% and a negative net margin of 1.44%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.
Nordstrom Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Nordstrom news, COO Alexis Depree sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $464,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 169,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,928,479.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Nordstrom Profile
Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.
