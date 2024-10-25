Brighton Jones LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Brighton Jones LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 13.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,149,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 31.2% in the second quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,560,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

VGT opened at $599.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $75.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $577.75 and its 200 day moving average is $557.30. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $397.76 and a 12-month high of $610.06.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.