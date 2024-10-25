Brighton Jones LLC Sells 1,105 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Brighton Jones LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,752 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 45,189.4% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,758,505 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,683,101,000 after purchasing an additional 9,736,958 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 4,412.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,072,467 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,119,725,000 after buying an additional 4,166,905 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 787.1% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,619,881 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,296,820,000 after buying an additional 4,099,122 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $511,321,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in Visa by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,990,634 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,671,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715,686 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on V. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $317.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Visa from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. StockNews.com raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.19.

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total transaction of $2,382,309.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares in the company, valued at $148,687.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $283.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $517.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $278.40 and its 200-day moving average is $273.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $228.03 and a 1-year high of $293.07.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.42. Visa had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 54.72%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

