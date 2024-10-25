Brighton Jones LLC Sells 1,607 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Brighton Jones LLC decreased its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,607 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 17,926.3% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 925,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,668,000 after acquiring an additional 920,695 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 578.4% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,634,000 after acquiring an additional 11,047 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 258.9% during the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,417,000 after acquiring an additional 13,934 shares during the period. Finally, Rebalance LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth $330,000. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Guggenheim cut CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Redburn Atlantic cut CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $345.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $328.74.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $304.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $74.10 billion, a PE ratio of 574.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $279.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $308.09. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.17 and a 1 year high of $398.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total value of $500,322.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,582,623.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 179,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,563,660. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,683 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total value of $500,322.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,962 shares in the company, valued at $11,582,623.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,212 shares of company stock valued at $30,529,413 over the last quarter. 4.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

