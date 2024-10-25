Brighton Jones LLC Sells 1,830 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Brighton Jones LLC trimmed its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,026 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,830 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get 3M alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in 3M by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,461,361 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,246,367,000 after acquiring an additional 377,703 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in 3M by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,065,242 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $517,617,000 after acquiring an additional 533,520 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in 3M by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,952,878 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $506,135,000 after acquiring an additional 97,340 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in 3M by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,531,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $258,686,000 after acquiring an additional 396,773 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in 3M by 8.2% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,168,811 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $228,875,000 after buying an additional 164,236 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3M Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $126.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.08. 3M has a 1-year low of $72.47 and a 1-year high of $141.34. The company has a market capitalization of $69.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.57.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. 3M had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 112.92%. The business had revenue of $6.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that 3M will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -22.01%.

Insider Transactions at 3M

In other news, CFO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $260,652.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,659.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 5,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total transaction of $700,635.50. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 174,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,486,484.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $260,652.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,659.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MMM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $100.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on 3M

About 3M

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.