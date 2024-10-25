Brighton Jones LLC Sells 24 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Brighton Jones LLC reduced its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 742.9% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the first quarter valued at $48,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Baird R W cut shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $596.00 to $616.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $531.00 price objective (down from $603.00) on shares of McKesson in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of McKesson from $660.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $610.86.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.10, for a total value of $2,105,808.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,094,604.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MCK opened at $504.96 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $431.35 and a fifty-two week high of $637.51. The company has a market capitalization of $65.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $518.29 and a 200-day moving average of $551.37.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $7.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $79.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.53 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 242.57% and a net margin of 0.94%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 32.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. McKesson’s payout ratio is 12.69%.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

