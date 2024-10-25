Brighton Jones LLC Sells 3,024 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Brighton Jones LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,024 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,998,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,782,000 after buying an additional 313,316 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,525,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,607,000 after acquiring an additional 131,521 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,186,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,335,000 after acquiring an additional 176,660 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,880,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,036,000 after purchasing an additional 10,410 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,627,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,042,000 after purchasing an additional 322,291 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VB opened at $237.45 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $242.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

