Brighton Jones LLC Trims Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Brighton Jones LLC reduced its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 130,734 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 17,582 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $15,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Constitution Capital LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 187.9% in the 1st quarter. Constitution Capital LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Davis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 29,151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.6% in the first quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 41,088 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,776,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 29,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after acquiring an additional 5,165 shares during the period. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15.4% during the first quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.6 %

XOM opened at $119.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $117.49 and its 200-day moving average is $116.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $95.77 and a 52-week high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on XOM. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (up from $119.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Evercore ISI upgraded Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on XOM

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.